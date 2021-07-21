Convicted felon from Kalamazoo arrested overnight in Van Buren County

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a wanted fugitive from Kalamazoo is facing charges after being arrested overnight in Van Buren County on Wednesday.

It happened just before 2 a.m. along the M-51 Highway in Paw Paw Township.

According to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a maroon 2008 Mercury Mountaineer for not having a license plate. The driver was found to have a suspended license.

Police say a 58-year-old passenger was a convicted felon and wanted on an outstanding warrant. They also found a stolen firearm inside the SUV. The suspect was taken to the Van Buren County Jail.

The suspect's name was not released.

