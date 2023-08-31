Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MIVan Buren

Actions

Flapjacks for firefighters!

Fill up on a stack of buttery, syrupy goodness and help local first responders at the same time!
SHAES Firefighter Memorial
SHAES
SHAES Firefighter Memorial
Posted at 7:29 AM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 07:29:45-04

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven Area Emergency Services invites you to breakfast!

Saturday, September 3 they’ll be serving up pancakes in a sit-down—or drive-thru-style meal 7:30-11:30 a.m. at their station on Blue Star Highway.

The breakfast will help fund repairs for the firefighter memorial in downtown South Haven and help support life-saving training and equipment for the department.

SHAES Firefighter Memorial Full

The memorial was erected in 2000 to honor those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice while helping keep the community safe.

Kids 14 and under are $5, everyone 15 and older can get their flapjack fix for $10.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book