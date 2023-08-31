Flapjacks for firefighters!

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven Area Emergency Services invites you to breakfast!

Saturday, September 3 they’ll be serving up pancakes in a sit-down—or drive-thru-style meal 7:30-11:30 a.m. at their station on Blue Star Highway.

The breakfast will help fund repairs for the firefighter memorial in downtown South Haven and help support life-saving training and equipment for the department.

SHAES

The memorial was erected in 2000 to honor those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice while helping keep the community safe.

Kids 14 and under are $5, everyone 15 and older can get their flapjack fix for $10.