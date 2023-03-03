Flags lowered to honor Lt. Ethan Quillen

MICHIGAN — Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a notice to lower flags to half-staff in honor of fallen firefighter, Ethan Quillen.

Lieutenant Quillen was killed in the line of duty during the ice storm that caused Kalamazoo County to issue a state of emergency during an incident with a downed powerline.

“His commitment to his loved ones and his community was inspiring. As we remember Ethan, my heart goes out to his family and the entire Paw Paw Fire Department,” said Governor Whitmer.

Flags should be lowered from Saturday, March 4 until Sunday, March 5.

Visitation for Lt. Quillen will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at Paw Paw high School, followed by funeral services at 12:30 p.m.

The public is invited to stand along the procession route until it reaches M43. From there, only family, Paw Paw Fire Department members, and selected loved ones will continue.

Quillen will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in Allegan, his name will be added to the Van Buren County memorial near the department.