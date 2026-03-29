Firefighters extinguish Columbia Township mobile home fire

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — South Haven Area Emergency Services says a fire in a Columbia Township mobile home has been put out. The early Sunday fire happened around 3:12 A.M. on 18th Street near 53rd Street.

South Haven Area Emergency Services

Firefighters from five departments responded to the fire. Officials believe the blaze started on the front porch and spread to the rest of the home.

The person living in the mobile home escaped without injury. A firefighter suffered a cut to the hand, was treated by LIFE ambulance workers, and returned to his tasks.

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