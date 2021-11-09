FBI offers reward in 2017 killing of Lansing-area man

LAWRENCE, Mich. (AP) — The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for tips that solve the 2017 murder of a Lansing-area man whose remains were found more than 100 miles away.

Jerome Ezell was supposed to pick up his girlfriend.

Officers found the car with their baby in a car seat but not the 27-year-old man.

Thirteen months later, in 2018, Ezell’s remains were found in a wooded area off Interstate 94 in Van Buren County.

Foul play is suspected. Anyone with information can call (517) 898-1285 or (517) 483-7867.