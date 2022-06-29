Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MIVan Buren

Actions

Dyckman Bridge to close to boat traffic during South Haven fireworks

fireworks photo.jpg
City of Grandville
fireworks photo.jpg
Posted at 2:55 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 15:09:52-04

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The Dyckman Bridge will be closed to boat traffic during a fireworks ceremony in South Haven this weekend.

The South Haven Police Department says the bridge will open for the last time at 9:30 p.m. before the show begins on Sunday, July 3.

The show is expected to last from 10:25 p.m. until 10:45 p.m.

We’re told the bridge will remain open to vehicles and pedestrians for about 30 minutes after the show ends, then will be raised for boat traffic at 11:15 p.m. until all boats pass through. This is estimated to last for roughly one hour.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News