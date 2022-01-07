Watch
Driving conditions deteriorating as snow accumulates on roadways close to lakeshore

South Haven's South Beach in snowstorm
Posted at 9:31 AM, Jan 07, 2022
BANGOR, Mich. — Roads were snow-packed and icy early Friday morning as snow continued to fall in West Michigan.

The lakeshore area was experiencing the worst of the weather with heavy winds, blowing snow and large currents in Lake Michigan.

Driving conditions along M-43 weren't great either, according to our reporter on scene. Visibility was low, snow was packed on the road and due to its fluffy nature, there were whiteout conditions.

Plows were keeping the roads clear in most areas, especially in South Haven, where city crews were working hard overnight.

If you don't have to be out, stay home. If you have to go somewhere, make sure to check the Michigan Department of Transportation's Mi Drive interactive map for road conditions, where plows are at and traffic flow.

