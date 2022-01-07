Driving conditions deteriorating as snow accumulates on roadways close to lakeshore

BANGOR, Mich. — Roads were snow-packed and icy early Friday morning as snow continued to fall in West Michigan.

The lakeshore area was experiencing the worst of the weather with heavy winds, blowing snow and large currents in Lake Michigan.

Driving conditions along M-43 weren't great either, according to our reporter on scene. Visibility was low, snow was packed on the road and due to its fluffy nature, there were whiteout conditions.

ROAD CONDITIONS: This was what most of the drive looked like heading towards the lakeshore this morning.



M-43 to South Haven was snow covered with about 3-4 inches of accumulation plus it was slick. In addition, the blowing snow was creating whiteout conditions. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/3tYYVfyJBb — Lauren Kummer (@LaurenKummerTV) January 7, 2022

Plows were keeping the roads clear in most areas, especially in South Haven, where city crews were working hard overnight.

If you don't have to be out, stay home. If you have to go somewhere, make sure to check the Michigan Department of Transportation's Mi Drive interactive map for road conditions, where plows are at and traffic flow.