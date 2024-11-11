Driver killed after hitting deer, then crashing into on-coming traffic

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead after a head-on crash which was started when one vehicle hit a deer.

A 28-year-old man driving a Toyota Camry hit a deer on M-43 near 66th Street in northwestern Van Buren County around 5:10 a.m. on Monday. That impact caused the sedan to go out of control and into on-coming traffic, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Camry hit a Chevrolet Traverse head-on. The man in the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say the man was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

The 36-year-old woman in the SUV was seriously injured, but is expected to survive.

A stretch of M-43 between Bangor and South Haven was closed for hours during the investigation.

