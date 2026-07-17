Driver dies in hospital after Arlington Township crash

ARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office says a 75-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries after a crash between a pickup truck and a semi-truck. The crash happened around 11:48 A.M. Thursday on County Road 681 and 48th Avenue.

Investigators say the 75-year-old Bangor Township man was traveling east on 48th Avenue, and failed to stop at the intersection with County Road 681. The truck was hit by a northbound Freightliner semi-truck hauling an empty tank.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle, and was taken out by EMS and taken to the hospital where he later died.

The Semi-truck driver had minor injuries. He was able to exit his vehicle and was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers to obey traffic control devices, come to a complete stop at stop signs, and remain alert at intersections.

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