Driver dies after rollover crash in Van Buren Co.

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that shut down part of County Road 378 Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the crash in Bangor Township a little before 4:30 p.m.

Witnesses told them that the driver of a pickup was heading west and speeding while trying to pass several other cars.

The sheriff’s office says another car was approaching in the eastbound lane, which was occupied by the pickup going west.

The driver of the pickup swerved to get back into his own lane and avoid the oncoming car, but when he did so, he drove off the road while losing control of the pickup.

Deputies say the pickup flew into, rolled several times and hit a tree.

Van Buren County Sheriff's Office

The driver was thrown from the pickup and died at the scene. Deputies have since identified the victim as 64-year-old Gary Thompson of Bangor Township.

The sheriff’s office says County Road 378 was shut down between County Road 687 and 66th St. while deputies investigated and cleaned up the crash.

