Dog rescued from South Haven fire

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A dog is safe after a house fire in South Haven Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 600 block of North Shore Drive at around 10:35 a.m., according to South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES).

We’re told crews arrived to find flames stemming from a window on the second floor.

The home’s residents were not home at the time but their dog was still inside, according to SHAES. The dog was saved by local police officers.

What sparked the fire is not yet known.

SHAES credits fire departments from Bangor, Ganges and Covert for their assistance.

