Deputies: Suspect linked to multiple thefts in Van Buren, Kalamazoo counties taken into custody

(WXMI) — A suspect has been arrested following a series of break-ins and thefts across Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties.

Surveillance video captured a suspect breaking into a Decatur Township home and stealing items Wednesday, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO). The suspect’s vehicle was also caught on camera.

A day later, deputies say a tip came in saying the suspect vehicle was spotted at a Kalamazoo County home. Investigators surveyed the area and tried to execute a traffic stop when the vehicle left the home. The suspect reentered the driveway and ran off.

VBCSO says deputies chased the suspect and took him into custody before he could climb through a pole barn’s window.

We’re told the suspect wore the same clothes worn on the surveillance video from the Decatur Township larceny.

Deputies say a search warrant led investigators to items stolen from storage units in both counties, along with property stolen from a Porter Township home that had gone unreported.

Investigators are looking into a possible link between the suspect and additional thefts in the area.

VBCSO credits the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.

The sheriff advises community members to be mindful of their surroundings and to report suspicious activity. Security cameras are also recommended.

