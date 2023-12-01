Deputies: Stolen moped, large quantity of meth seized in South Haven drug bust

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two suspects are in custody after a drug bust in South Haven Thursday afternoon.

Deputies conducted a search warrant after they were tipped off to a large drug-trafficking operation in the 17000 block of Blue Star Highway, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO).

We’re told they and South Haven police forced their way into a motor home after two people inside refused to leave it. They were both apprehended shortly after.

The sheriff’s office says a third person was found in a different camper. They cooperated with investigators.

Authorities seized a large quantity of meth and evidence of drug trafficking from the motor home, according to VBCSO. A stolen moped and other suspected stolen items were found inside a garage.

We’re told a 53-year-old man and 46-year-old woman, both from South Haven, were jailed.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are encouraged to connect with deputies at 269-657-3101 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

