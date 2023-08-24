Deputies seek stolen bikes, motorcycle from Paw Paw storage unit

PAW PAW, Mich. — Deputies are seeking information related to the recent burglary of a Paw Paw storage unit.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO) says they arrived on Red Arrow Highway Wednesday afternoon to find the unit’s lock had been taken off.

We’re told a green 1977 Harley-Davidson Sportster, a red 1952 Cushman scooter and three bicycles (blue, green and pink) were missing.

Van Buren County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say the renter inspects the unit frequently so the burglary likely happened over the past month.

Those with knowledge of the theft are encouraged to connect with deputies at 269-657-3101 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube