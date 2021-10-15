Crystal meth, paraphernalia seized in 6-month investigation spanning Van Buren and Berrien counties

BERRIEN/VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — The Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) has seized almost half a pound of crystal meth, an unregistered sidearm, drug paraphernalia and more while executing a search warrant in Berrien County on Thursday, according to Michigan State Police.

MSP also says a 35-year-old Benton Township man was arrested while a search warrant in Van Buren County yielded an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine. We’re told he is being held at the Van Buren County Jail.

Troopers say additional warrants will be filed against more suspects involved in the six-month-long investigation.

