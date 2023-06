SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The public is advised to stay clear of a construction area in South Haven due to a “major gas leak.”

South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) says the leak was caused by road work being conducted on LaGrange and Green streets.

We’re told it might take some time before repairs are complete.

SHAES tells us they have crews on scene.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube