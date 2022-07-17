Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MIVan Buren

Actions

Crash kills motorcyclist on Phoenix Road in South Haven

SHAES Rescue One0001.jpg
South Haven Area Emergency Services
South Haven Area Emergency Services responded to two motorcycle crashes Saturday evening.
SHAES Rescue One0001.jpg
Posted at 10:08 AM, Jul 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-17 10:11:21-04

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven Area Emergency Services responded to two motorcycle accidents within 18 minutes of each other Saturday evening, one of them fatal.

The first occurred at 7:05 p.m. Saturday on the northbound ramp of Interstate 196 at M-140 when a motorcycle left the roadway. The injured motorcyle rider was transported by ambulance to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo where no condition report was available Sunday.

The second incident occurred at 7:23 p.m. Saturday when a car and motorcycle collided on Phoenix Road (County Road 388) at Beechwood Lane (70th Street). The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by the Van Vuren County Medical Examiner.

Both crashes remain under investigation by the South Haven Police Department and Van Buren County Sheriff's Department.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rair_Promo_Governor_Primary_Debate_960x720.png

Election 2022

GOP Gubernatorial Debate