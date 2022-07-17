Crash kills motorcyclist on Phoenix Road in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven Area Emergency Services responded to two motorcycle accidents within 18 minutes of each other Saturday evening, one of them fatal.

The first occurred at 7:05 p.m. Saturday on the northbound ramp of Interstate 196 at M-140 when a motorcycle left the roadway. The injured motorcyle rider was transported by ambulance to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo where no condition report was available Sunday.

The second incident occurred at 7:23 p.m. Saturday when a car and motorcycle collided on Phoenix Road (County Road 388) at Beechwood Lane (70th Street). The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by the Van Vuren County Medical Examiner.

Both crashes remain under investigation by the South Haven Police Department and Van Buren County Sheriff's Department.

