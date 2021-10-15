Covert Township Police investigating homicide

COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Covert Township Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

They say they got a call of shots fired to Highway 140 near North Street around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators say the victim was involved in some sort of fight, and was shot in the chest before he died.

They have identified the victim as 43-year-old Levar Lee Coleman.

Police did not release any information about a suspect.

The homicide is being investigated by the Covert Township Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call (269) 764-8100.