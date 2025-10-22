Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MIVan Buren

Actions

Contractor at Palisades Nuclear Plant fell into watery reactor cavity, was decomtaminated

Palisades plant covert
Holtec International
As preparations for the Palisades plant reopening continue, some residents in Michigan remain concerned about the plant's safety.<br/>
Palisades plant covert
Palisades Nuclear Power Plant
Palisades Plant
Palisades Turbine maintenance.jpg
Palisades Inspections 1.jpg
Palisades Nuclear Plant moves forward with new technology
NRC holds public meeting on environmental review of Palisades Nuclear Plant
'It's been a battle': Neighbors worry about Palisades Nuclear Plant restarting
Palisades owner eligible for $1.52B loan to attempt 1st-ever restart
Safety a priority at public NRC meeting regarding Nuclear Plant restart
Palisades power plant to build 2 small reactors
Palisades nuclear plant restart gets $1.52B boost from US Department of Energy
Palisades owner announces deal to reopen nuclear plant
Posted

COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A contractor at Palisades Nuclear Plant fell into a water-fill cavity above the fission reactor on Tuesday and had to be decontaminated.

The incident was reported by the plant's owner, Holtec International, to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).

According to a company spokesperson, the contractor was working inside the containment building when they fell into the water around 9:30 a.m. on October 21. At the time, the person was wearing required protective equipment, including a life vest, because they were working near a pool of water without a barrier like a railing.

Other people working in the containment building helped to pull the contractor from the water, but not before they swallowed some of the water, per the incident report with the NRC.

The contractor was decontaminated on site, but still had detectable levels of radiation. Holtec sent the worker for off-site treatment around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The incident came as Holtec is working to restart the shuttered nuclear plant on the shore of Lake Michigan. If successful it would be the first such facility to be shut down and restarted in the U.S.

The plant just received its first shipment of fuel on Monday.

Radiation assessments are on-going. Holtec expects the exposure amount to fall below limits set in federal regulations.

The contractor returned to work on Wednesday, according to Holtec.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NN Neighbor News Generic Siderail promo.png

Meet your reporter