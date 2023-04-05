Consumers Energy pauses Van Buren Co. high voltage power line project

MATTAWAN, Mich. — Consumers Energy confirmed to FOX 17 Wednesday that it decided to put its Van Buren County power line project on hold.

The utility company previously planned to run a 20-mile high-voltage distribution line through the county by the end of 2025.

Community members quickly raised their concerns about the proposed route— specifically, how it would affect their homes, properties and the wildlife around them.

It seems as though Consumers Energy took these concerns into consideration, releasing the following letter to the community:

“I am writing to provide you with the most current update on our proposed high voltage project in Van Buren County. We believe it is important to be transparent and share new developments with you as we work through this process. We will be immediately pausing all field activities associated with the proposed route. We will continue to evaluate and explore routes to deliver power to the Lawrence area. Our mission remains to find a prudent route that is safe with minimized environmental and aesthetic impacts. We will also be renewing conversations with AEP to evaluate the possibility of partnering with them to serve the community.



“We would like to foster a better relationship with you, our customers and neighbors, and hope that you know we are listening to your concerns. Communication with you will be prioritized as we continue to gather more information and determine our next steps.



“We will continue to update the project website with more information. You will receive a communication from us as soon as any major project developments arise.



“Thank you again for your open and honest feedback. If you have any questions, please continue to call our special project hotline 800-647-8101.”

