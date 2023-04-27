Consumers Energy: 20-mile power line will not be built along original Van Buren Co. route

JACKSON, Mich. — Consumers Energy announced Thursday it will not install a 20-mile high-voltage power line through the originally planned route in Van Buren County.

The energy service provider says it received insightful feedback from residents and will explore other locations as it seeks to bolster the power grid’s reliability in southwest Michigan.

The initial route had some residents concerned over the power line’s impact on area homes and wildlife.

“We heard from a number of concerned community leaders and are listening. We will come up with an alternative route that works better for the region,” says Vice President of Electric Engineering Greg Salisbury. “Our mission remains to find a prudent route to build this line in order to serve the future growth of Van Buren County as new residents, businesses, schools, libraries, and others choose to call southwest Michigan home.”

Community members are invited to connect with project organizers at 800-647-8101 or POBoxCrandallProjects@cmsenergy.com with questions.

