Construction begins on Paw Paw High School expansion project

PAW PAW, Mich. — An expansion project at Paw Paw High School (PPHS) is now underway.

School officials tell us a groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday morning, ushering the start of a four-year plan throughout Paw Paw Public Schools (PPPS).

We’re told the high school will add an early childhood education building, new classrooms and furniture upgrades.

PPPS says residents voted in favor of a $47.5 million bond proposal in May 2022 to update the school district. That bond will fund this and upcoming projects.

“Throughout the course of the bond campaign, the community has been the driving force behind this process,” says Superintendent Rick Reo. “From the beginning, our theme has been to ‘Build Together’ for the future of the entire community. To know that voters in the district share in our vision gives me great hope for the future of our schools and for the future of the Paw Paw community.”

Paw Paw Public Schools

The high school’s gymnasium and cafeteria will add more space to accommodate more sports and clubs to meet simultaneously, among other large-scale needs, according to PPPS.

We’re told the Early Childhood Education Center will offer preschool programs for area children aged 3–4. The building is projected to finish construction in summer 2025.

Upcoming projects include:



Two new classrooms at every elementary-level building.

Modern furniture to replace old ones.

Upgrades to security and energy efficiency.

Addition of a new drainage system at PPHS’s baseball diamond.

Refurbished restrooms at the soccer stadium.

