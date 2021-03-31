Car chase in Paw Paw Township results in arrest of a minor

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Today at 1:45 a.m. Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies were told to look out for a car driving over 100 mph on the I-94 near Lawrence. Shortly after deputies found the culprit, a car chase ensued.

After attempting to perform a traffic stop with a K-9 unit the driver fled starting a car chase which climbed to 110 mph.

Stop stickers were deployed slowly deflating the drivers tires. Someone in the car was seen by the pursuing deputy throwing a handgun out of the moving vehicle.

The chase ended with two juveniles being transported to Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office awaiting pickup from their parents/guardians, one girl, 15, was turned over to Kalamazoo Juvenile Detention Center and the handgun being recovered.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269-657-3101, Crime Stoppers 1-800-342-7867 or Silent Observer 269-343-2100 as the investigation is ongoing.