PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Lawrence man is in critical condition after being ejected during a crash.

Van Buren County Deputies believe alcohol and speed were a factor, telling us the driver lost control of the car on County Road 374 near County Road 671 around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle hit a tree and broke into two pieces, throwing the driver from the car.

Van Buren County Sheriff's Office

The 53 year-old was the only one in the vehicle and is now at Bronson Methodist Hospital with life-threatening injuries.