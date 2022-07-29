Boil water advisory issued in South Haven following drop in water pressure

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A boil water advisory has been issued for part of South Haven after line repairs caused a drop in water pressure.

The South Haven Area Water Sewer Authority (SHAWSA) says the water pressure dropped below 20 psi between Phoenix Street and Blue Star Highway through the 300 block on Cherry Court, Bradley Avenue and Itzen Court.

South Haven Area Water Sewer Authority

Residents are advised to boil and cool water before consumption, cooking or making ice until further notice.

We’re told water should boil vigorously for two full minutes to properly break down bacteria.

Those with questions are asked to connect with Water/Sewer/Streets Superintendent Quentin Clark by calling 269-637-0737.

