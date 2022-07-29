Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MIVan Buren

Actions

Boil water advisory issued in South Haven following drop in water pressure

South Haven boil water advisory.png
South Haven Area Water Sewer Authority
South Haven boil water advisory.png
Posted at 12:03 PM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 12:03:29-04

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A boil water advisory has been issued for part of South Haven after line repairs caused a drop in water pressure.

The South Haven Area Water Sewer Authority (SHAWSA) says the water pressure dropped below 20 psi between Phoenix Street and Blue Star Highway through the 300 block on Cherry Court, Bradley Avenue and Itzen Court.

South Haven boil water advisory.png

Residents are advised to boil and cool water before consumption, cooking or making ice until further notice.

We’re told water should boil vigorously for two full minutes to properly break down bacteria.

Those with questions are asked to connect with Water/Sewer/Streets Superintendent Quentin Clark by calling 269-637-0737.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered