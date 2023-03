PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Officials have issued a boil water advisory for all of Paw Paw Township.

Residents are urged not to use tap water to drink, cook, wash dishes or brush teeth.

The water is safe to bathe in, according to the township’s Facebook page.

We’re told the notice was issued due to a loss in water pressure.

In the meantime, samples will be taken to determine if the water was contaminated.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube