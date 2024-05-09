SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Summer is finally coming, and that means boating season is coming too. That's why it's important to brush up on those safety skills.

You probably have already seen them puttering around in the water. From big boats to small boats, the season is here. In Michigan, you're required to have a driver's license when buying a boat. But, you don't need any specific license to operate one as an adult. Unless, you're born after June 30, 1996.

As Captain Rick Maloney from Great Lakes Boat Safe says, "You bought the boat, you own it. You’re good to go.”

Captain Rick has been boating since the early 1980's but, has been educating boaters for years. "It's addicting, I'm going to tell you right off the bat, you're going to love doing it," explains Maloney.

Boating Season is Here: What you Need to Know

While boating is loads of fun, it can be intimidating. Thats where practice comes in. “How did you learn to drive a car? You built on those skills, and the more you did it, the better you got at it," said Maloney.

No matter how much practice you have though, “take the Great Lakes, Lake Michigan seriously" emphasized Maloney.

You can schedule an individualized session with Great Lakes Boat Safe here.

