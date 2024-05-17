Beating the Odds: Poker-loving Paw Paw woman celebrates 100th birthday

PAW PAW, Mich. — There's something about low probabilities and Julia Miller.

She loves to play poker, where, of course, the odds are stacked against her. Miller also just joined a group that only .03% of Americans can say they're a part of — the 100-year old club.

Miller told FOX 17 she "never thought" she would celebrate such a milestone. "I just go from day to day and take it like it comes," she said.

You might recognizer Miller's name from last October, when we watched her go up in a hot air balloon at 99 years old.

"She doesn't act like she's 100," said Steven Burnham, Miller's son-in-law.

FOX 17 saw that firsthand.

Every Sunday after dinner, Miller will sit at the table with Steven, her son, James Jr, and her dauther/Steven's wife, Jackie, to play card games.

She can't live without it, Jackie explained.

"Plays Rummy, has lunch, maybe takes a nap, plays more Rummy," she joked.

On May 1, she did more than up the anti — that's when she turned 100 years old.

FOX 17 asked if this well-documented thrill seeker had anything else left on her bucket list?

"Next year? I hope to be here!" she said. Followed by, "gambling. I love gambling."

Miller had quite the celebration. The 1973 Paw Paw High School graduate received a certificate signed up Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, State Rep. Pauline Wendzel and Sen. Aric Nesbitt.

“That was wonderful. Didn’t expect anything like that," she said.

As for what could come next? “I don’t expect to see the President, but I’ll deal with it.”

She also had a full spread of hot dogs and popcorn at her request, to go along with a cake that fittingly had "100" candles.

“Great big bowl of popcorn," Miller said. "I like popcorn.”

Still, nothing compares to the gift of gambling.

“Part of it is, you know, testing to make sure how everybody's doing as far as — she's still seeing and coordinating things, and connecting up, and the fact that she wins as often as she loses tells me that she's doing pretty dang good," Steven said.

"She's an amazing person," Jackie added.

Miller is one of 16 children, and only one other is still alive. That would be her 94-year-old sister, Jean, who lives in Allegan.

When FOX 17 asked if Miller had the secret to a long life, she replied, "It is my secret.” Essentially, it's for her to know and for us to find out!

Even though she's losing her hearing and vision, it's nice to see she hasn't lost her sense of humor!

