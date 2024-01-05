Beacon lights purchased for MSP K9s with donation from Kzoo business owner

PAW PAW, Mich. — New safety devices for Michigan State Police’s (MSP) K9s were purchased thanks to Kalamazoo business owner’s generous donation!

Troopers say all of their K9s throughout the state will be equipped with beacon lights so they and their handlers will be more visible at night and in low-visibility environments.

We’re told it’s all thanks to a $1,800 donation by Nite Beams Products Owner & President Michael “Tonto” Alexander!

“Mr. Alexander and I have known each other for a number of years, since discovering his traffic safety products which are used by MSP,” says Fifth District Commander Captain Michael Brown. “His support for law enforcement and generous donation is greatly appreciated and will assist the MSP K9 units in the entire State of Michigan.”

Michigan State Police

MSP says the beacon lights were delivered Thursday to members of its K9 unit.

