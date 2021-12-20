Bangor man dies in Van Buren County crash

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving a tow truck and a pickup truck in Van Buren County.

Michigan State Police say the deadly crash happened Sunday around 7 p.m. on Red Arrow Highway near 55th Street in Lawrence Township.

Troopers say a 1997 Chevy pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Red Arrow Highway when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a tow truck traveling westbound.

The driver of the pickup, 33-year-old Matthew Angel from Bangor, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tow truck driver was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

The crash is still under investigation.