Bangor auto shop receives cease and desist order from Sec. of State

BANGOR, Mich. — A Bangor auto shop was issued a cease and desist order for allegedly servicing cars with expired credentials.

The Michigan Secretary of State says Lenard’s Automotive operated with a mechanic certification and repair facility registration that had expired in 2009 and 2013, respectively.

We’re told the state sent the business a notice after the discrepancy was uncovered during an inspection on June 17.

The cease and desist was issued Aug. 18 after the state says the repair shop continued to operate without renewed credentials.

Those with complaints regarding the business are asked to connect with the Office of Investigative Services by calling 517-335-1410.

