Artist's sculpture for ArtPrize inspired by her students' discussions on stereotypes

LAWRENCE, Mich. — A high school teacher and artist is hoping to reach the younger generation with a sculpture she created for ArtPrize.

The inspiration came from her students.

Kelly Vander Kley has been has been involved in ArtPrize for over five years, and the sculpture she created is her first 3-D creation.

Her work is called "Stereotyped".

"I just hope that somehow this generates a feeling of kindness to others," said ArtPrize Artist Kelly Vander Kley.

It may not be Kelly Vander Kley's first time as an artist at ArtPrize, but it is the first time her students got to see the work they inspired.

"It actually started right here in my classroom. With students talking about stereotyping and what it feels like, and we had a lot of discussions about that," said Vander Kley.

Her work is about five feet tall made from welded metal and ceramic sculpture combines.

It's a cage that holds human organs, and she's hoping it portrays what it's like to be stereotyped.

"I'm hoping that people look at it and have a conversation or have internal dialogue about what it means to be kind to others, and what it means when people are unkind to each other and think about their own selves and what they're projecting on to other people," said Vander Kley.

She said she's really hoping to reach the kids she teaches everyday.

"I’m hoping that by being as an artist participating in exhibitions such as ArtPrize, that my students see how that looks as a professional, and that they to take the opportunity to take their own internal messages and create work that they can share with others," said Vander Kley.

Vander Kley's sculpture is located off of Bridge Street on Broadway at the 1st Micro Greenery.

It is one of many local businesses throughout the city featuring artists' works.

Click here for a list of venues in and around the downtown area. ArtPrize runs thru October 2nd.