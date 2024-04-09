All hands on deck for realistic disaster training

LAWRENCE, Mich. — Actors, plus Cosmetology and Culinary Arts Students are adding to emergency readiness training at Van Buren Tech.

The school puts on a Mock Disaster each year, giving students hands-on experience in the moment-to-moment decisions that could save a life during an emergency.

The cosmetology classes will create realistic-looking injuries and scenes, actors will bring the chaos and need for a level head into sharp focus. The Fire Science Academy, Dental Occupations, Patient Care, Law Enforcement, and Emergency Medical Technician programs will be involved.

The more realistic the scenario, the more deeper their understanding of what emergency responders go through every day.

Here’s the schedule:



7:30am - Patients/Actors Briefing

8:00am - Industry Professionals Briefing

8:30am-10am - AM Mock Disaster

12:30pm-2pm - PM Mock Disaster

The Mock Disaster happens May 8 at Van Buren Tech’s campus in Lawrence.