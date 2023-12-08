Alcohol believed to be a factor in deadly UTV crash

KEELER, Mich. — A man died Thursday night after rolling a UTV in a field.

According to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office, the driver and passenger had been hunting nearby when they decided to take a ride late that night.

Some time before 11 p.m. the driver lost control, rolling the vehicle and becoming pinned about a ¼ mile from where 84th Ave meets County Road 687.

First responders from the sheriff’s office and Pokagon Tribal Police were able to lift him to the road where Van Buren Emergency Medical Services and Keeler Firefighters tried to save him, but he died at the scene.

Though the investigation is still ongoing, deputies tell FOX 17 alcohol is believed to be involved. The passenger wasn’t hurt and refused to be checked out by medical personnel at the time.