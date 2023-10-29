About 30 laying hens and several chicks die in chicken coop fire in Geneva Township

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — About 30 laying hens and several chicks died in a fire that destroyed a chicken coup in Geneva Township on Sunday. The fire occurred on County Road 380 near 59th Street at about 1:20 p.m.

According to South Haven Area Emergency Services, when firefighters arrived at the scene, the coops was fully involved in fire.

The owner said that he tried to free the birds from the structure, However, he was unsuccessful.

The cause of the fire is believed to be heat lamps, which were used to warm the chickens.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube