96-year-old man dies in crash at Van Buren County intersection

Van Buren County Sheriff's Office 12032023
Van Buren County Sheriff's Office
Van Buren County Sheriff's Office 12032023
ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 96-year-old man has died after multiple vehicles were involved in an Antwerp Township crash Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened before 3:20 p.m. at 58th Avenue and County Road 657, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO).

Witnesses told deputies the Mattawan man drove east in a Ford pickup truck when he failed to stop before the intersection.

Investigators say the pickup was T-boned by a northbound Chevrolet pickup, sending it into a stopped westbound Nissan van.

We’re told the Ford driver was partially thrown from the pickup. He was pronounced dead at the crash scene. VBCSO says he didn’t have a seat belt on.

The Chevy driver received non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies. The Nissan driver was unharmed.

It’s unknown whether the Ford driver had a medical emergency leading up to the crash, which remains under investigation. Alcohol is not a suspected factor.

