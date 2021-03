BANGOR, Mich. — A 9-year-old elementary student was hit by a vehicle twice on Monday at drop-off.

Bangor Police said it happened around 8 a.m. on Bangor Elementary School on S. Walnut.

The student reportedly got out of the vehicle while it was still in motion. The student was then hit by the vehicle.

Police said the vehicle stopped and hit the student again in reverse.

The student was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.