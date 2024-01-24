8 arrested following drug bust at Paw Paw Township motel

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Eight people are in custody following a drug bust at a Paw Paw Township motel late Tuesday night.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO) says deputies joined the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) in conducting a compliance check at the Red Arrow Motel — which doubles as the county’s KPEP facility — shortly before midnight.

We’re told all persons inside rooms 1–14 were instructed to step outside so their rooms may be searched, which falls under parole stipulations. Three were found to have been in possession of meth, two carried ammunition, and one person had psychedelic mushrooms.

Deputies say a total of seven people were arrested and taken to the Van Buren County Jail. A visitor was also arrested for a misdemeanor warrant and for possessing methamphetamines.

The department credits K9 Jet, who helped sniff out narcotics during the search.

