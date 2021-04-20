78-year-old man missing for 12 hours found lying face down in the woods

PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 78-year-old man is recovering after troopers found him lying face down in the woods 12 hours after he was reported missing.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Paw Paw Post were called to a home in Pine Grove Twp. Monday night around 11:35 p.m. to investigate an endangered missing man.

According to investigators, Jack Bruin left his home around 4 p.m. to go to a friend’s house but never arrived.

When police arrive at the home, Bruin had been missing for more than seven hours and was not wearing warm clothing. The family told troopers that Bruin suffers from the early stages of dementia.

MSP called in a K9 unit to help with the search for Bruin, along with a helicopter and MSP Technical Support Unit (TSU).

The MSP TSU got a ping on Bruin’s cellphone, placing him somewhere in the woods near his home.

According to MSP, the aviation unit then used heat signature cameras to find his exact location. By this time, Bruin had been missing for approximately 12 hours.

Bruin was found lying face down, semi-conscious and suffering from hypothermia, troopers stated.

Paramedics stabilized Bruin at the scene before transporting him to a local hospital for additional care.

