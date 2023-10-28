5-year-old injured in Van Buren County off-road vehicle crash

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A 5-year-old boy was hurt when he was pinned underneath a utility terrain vehicle Friday evening.

At 5:43 p.m. Friday, the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a utility terrain vehicle crash on private property in the 42000 block of 48th Street in Arlington Township. Callers said that a 5-year-old boy was trapped under the vehicle.

Deputy Felix Torres responded immediately to the scene where he was met by several relatives. Torres and several other people lifted the off-road vehicle off the boy and began medical treatment. The child was breathing and responsive but had several injuries.

The boy was taken to an ambulance by a separate UTV since the crash occurred well off the roadway and was transported to the hospital.

Deputies said the quick actions of Torres and the bystanders prevented further serious injury to the boy, who sustained minor injuries and was released from the hospital to his family.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Lawrence Fire Department and Van Buren Emergency Medical Services.

