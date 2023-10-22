40-year-old man arrested for home invasion in Gobles

GOBLES, Mich. — A 40-year-old man has been arrested for a home invasion in Gobles on Sunday. The home invasion occurred in the 10K block of 31st Street.

According to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office, a victim reported that she arrived home to find the rear entry door to her garage forced open at about 11:14 a.m. She also reported that there was glass all over the garage.

When deputies and Michigan State Police troopers arrived at the scene, a suspicious man approached them and provided a false name. The officers noticed glass particles on his boots/clothing.

When officers tried to detain the man, he refused to comply with orders and physically resisted. He was then taken into custody, pending the results of the investigation.

A K9 deputy was later called in for service, and ran a successful track leading to the suspicious man’s residence. During a search of his property, a hammer was found that matched tool impressions on the victim’s door.

The suspicious man is currently lodged at the Van Buren County Jail.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 657-3101. Tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

