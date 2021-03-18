Endangered Missing Advisory canceled for 4-year-old boy near South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — UPDATE- As of 5:45 a.m., the Endangered Missing Advisory has been canceled. No word on where the boy was located.

The search is on for a 4-year-old boy who police believe is endangered after being taken by his mother's boyfriend near South Haven.

MSP Handout Xayden Bell

Police say Jacob Murphy Lee, 25, is the boyfriend of the child's mother and is believed to have taken 4-year-old Xayden Bell and was last seen in a car on southbound I-196 near South Haven.

Jacob Murphy

The child is Hispanic and is believed to be about 4 foot 3, 60 lbs., black hair, brown eyes. Xayden was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweat shirt, with camo pants, and green ninja turtle shoes that light up.

Lee is believed to be driving a dark gray or black 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix with no plate.

If you have information about their whereabouts, call 911 or the investigating law enforcement agency listed below.