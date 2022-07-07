Watch Now
4 arrests made after 100 mph pursuit in Van Buren Co.

The suspects were wanted in connection to a series of break-ins throughout the county.
Van Buren County Sheriff's unit file photo
Posted at 1:25 PM, Jul 07, 2022
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Four people have been arrested in connection to a series of break-ins at several cannabis dispensaries in Van Buren County.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says alarms sounded at White Flower Cannabis Co. in Paw Paw, Golden Greens Provisioning Center in Lawrence, and Transcend Dispensary in Hartford on Thursday.

Shortly after the last alarm sounded, a Pokagon Tribal officer located the suspect vehicle near the intersection of Red Arrow Highway and County Road 681 based on descriptions gleaned from surveillance video, deputies say.

We’re told a 10-mile-long chase with police ensued surpassing 100 miles per hour until spike strips immobilized the suspects' car.

The four suspects took off and were subsequently placed in custody after a foot chase and extensive tracking efforts across multiple townships with help from multiple agencies and K9 units, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident remains under investigation.

The suspects, all Battle Creek residents, are aged 17, 20, 20 and 26.

