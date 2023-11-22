37-year-old man arrested after car chase in Geneva Township

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 37-year-old man from Clarkston has been arrested after a car chase in Geneva Township on Wednesday. The pursuit went from County Road 681, West on 16th Avenue, to the intersection at 60th Street.

According to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office, deputies were on patrol, when they saw a vehicle commit several moving violations. When they tried to make a traffic stop, the pursuit began.

The suspect later lost control of the vehicle and went into a ditch. He then got out and ran north. He was later located and taken into custody several hundred yards from the vehicle. He was arrested without incident.

It is believed that the suspect was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. He was taken to a hospital for further investigation, and lodged at the Van Buren County Jail.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 657-3101, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867, or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

