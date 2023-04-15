3 children among injured after Van Buren Co. rollover crash

SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Four people were rushed to the hospital Saturday after a crash in Van Buren County, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES).

SHAES says the crash happened on I-196 near mile marker 19 in South Haven Township Saturday afternoon.

Four people were hurt, including three children— all four of them were taken to the hospital.

The South Haven Police Department and the Michigan Department of Transportation teamed up to close the highway temporarily so the helicopter could land.

The current conditions of the four victims are not known at this time.

