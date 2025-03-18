Watch Now
2nd fire destroys Bangor home in same week

BANGOR, Mich. — A second Bangor home was destroyed in a fire for the second time in less than a week.

South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) says they arrived before noon Monday to the 30000 block of 62nd Street. A double-wide trailer was fully involved.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO) says a flammable liquid spilled on a portable stove and combusted.

We’re told one person received leg burns. They were treated at the scene.

Authorities say so much of the home was damaged that an earth mover was used to help put out hot spots.

On Thursday, a home on 38th Avenue was also destroyed in a fire. The cause is still being investigated.

