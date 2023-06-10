2 people dead in car-motorcycle crash in Hartford Township

HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are dead following a crash between two motorcycles and a car in Hartford Township on Friday night.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office responded to the 60 thousand block of Red Arrow Highway at 11:15 p.m.

Deputies said they found a car that had hit a tree was on fire with the driver inside. Two crashed motorcycles with injured riders were also at the crash site.

First responders removed the driver from the burning car and attempted life saving measures. The 39-year-old Hartford man was pronounced dead on scene.

Deputies also began life saving measures on the two motorcycle riders. One of the men, a 30-year-old Lawrence man, was pronounced dead later at the hospital. The second man was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Initial investigation shows all three vehicles were driving west on Red Arrow Highway when the car struck the back of the two motorcycles and then struck a tree.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

Red Arrow Highway was closed for around five hours while the crash was investigated.