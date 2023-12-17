2 men shot in related-incident in Paw Paw Township arrive to different hospitals with gunshot wounds

Two men shot in a related-incident in Paw Paw Township on Saturday arrived to different hospitals with gunshot wounds.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office says around 10:30 p.m. a 27-year-old man arrived to a local hospital with two gunshots, one to his back and one to his hip. He was taken to a Kalamazoo hospital for treatment.

Investigators were later notified a 31-year-old man from Covert arrived to a different local hospital with two gunshot wounds as well.

Deputies were able to determine the two incidents were related while investigating and had happened in Paw Paw Township.

VBCSO says they believe it is an isolated incident.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive and to identify possible suspects.