2 jailed over chase through 2 counties & stolen gun

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Two men were arrested after a high-speed chase through two counties on Sunday morning.

At 2:49 a.m. Sunday, Van Buren County Central Dispatch received several calls about a dark-colored sedan driving erratically eastbound on Interstate 94 near mile marker 56. One caller said that one of the vehicle's headlights was not functioning.

Deputies observed a black 2007 Mercury Marquis matching the description on I-94 near mile marker 63. They followed the vehicle and observed multiple violations plus the defective headlight. A traffic stop was attempted, the driver refused to stop and a chase ensued.

The pursuit continued eastbound on I-94. Spike strips were deployed by the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office near mile marker 65 but were not effective. The chase continued into Kalamazoo County where Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office deputies successfully disabled the vehicle with stop sticks near the U.S. 131 interchange.

Deputies then safely removed the driver and placed him into custody without incident. A passenger had a gun visible in his waistband. Deputies were able to remove it safely and after a brief struggle placed the passenger into custody.

The firearm was found to be stolen.

The driver was found to have multiple warrants out of various locations including Kalamazoo County, Kent County, and Wyoming. This case remains under investigation.

The driver is currently being held on charges of fleeing and eluding and operating while intoxicated along with holds on various warrants from other agencies.

The passenger is being held on multiple charges including resisting arrest, a carrying a concealed weapon violation, possession of a stolen firearm and a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Mattawan Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office during the episode.

The incident remains under investigation by the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office.

