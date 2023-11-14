2 hurt, 1 in ICU after Waverly Township collision

WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are hurt after a collision at a Waverly Township intersection Monday morning.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO) says the crash happened before 11 a.m. at M-40 and M-43.

We’re told a deputy was on scene watching for traffic violations after several recent crashes when a black pickup truck drove south on M-40. The light was green as it neared the intersection.

Deputies say a Pontiac Torrent turned west onto M-43 without yielding to the pickup, causing the pickup to T-bone the Torrent.

VBCSO says the Pontiac’s 22-year-old passenger was taken to Bronson Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

The pickup truck’s passenger, described as a 28-year-old Allegan woman, turned down on-scene treatment and checked herself into a nearby hospital.

The Pontiac’s driver, a 21-year-old Bangor man, was unlicensed and uninsured, authorities say. He faces charges for the incident, pending review by the Van Buren County Prosecutor’s Office.

VBCSO credits the Paw Paw Fire Department, Paw Paw Quick Response and Van Buren EMS for their assistance.

Those with knowledge related to the crash are asked to connect with deputies at 269-657-3101 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

